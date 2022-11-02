Heller 1810 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 2, 2018.

Сondition VF (2)