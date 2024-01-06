flag
Heller 1811 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1811 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1811 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1811
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1797 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
