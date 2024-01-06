Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
Heller 1811 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
- Diameter15,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- DenominationHeller
- Year1811
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1797 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
