Heller 1811 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1797 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (7)