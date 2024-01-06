Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
Heller 1821 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
- Diameter15,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- DenominationHeller
- Year1821
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
