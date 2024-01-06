Heller 1821 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) No grade (2)