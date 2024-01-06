flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Heller 1821 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1821
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1821 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickCoins of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1821All Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen copper coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins HellerNumismatic auctions