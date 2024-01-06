flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Heller 1809 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3114 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1809 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1809 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 170 CZK
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1809 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1809 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1809 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

