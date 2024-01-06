Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
Heller 1809 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
- Diameter15,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- DenominationHeller
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3114 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
