Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Heller 1824 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1824
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1824 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1824 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1824 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1824 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

