Heller 1806 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2483 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)