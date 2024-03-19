flag
Heller 1806 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Heller 1806 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Heller 1806 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,6 - 0,9 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1806
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1806 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2483 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1806 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 19, 2024
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1806 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen Heller 1806 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR

