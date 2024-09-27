Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1762

Golden coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
Average price 40000 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC "8 GR"
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC "8 GR"
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC "8 GR"
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE Danzig
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE Danzig
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE Danzig
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 226
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 REOE Danzig
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 Torun
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 Torun Pure silver
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 DB Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 DB Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 DB Torun
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
Average price 8300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS Elbing
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB Torun Pure silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB Torun
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1762 Torun
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 6

Pattern coins

Obverse Thaler 1762 Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1762 Pattern
Thaler 1762 Pattern
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 14
