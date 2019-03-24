Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 7,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 ""8 GR"" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
1214 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
