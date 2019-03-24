Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 7,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 ""8 GR"" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
1214 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 EC ""8 GR"" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1762 ""8 GR"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

