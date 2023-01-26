Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" with mark DB. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2755 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search