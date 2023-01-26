Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" with mark DB. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2755 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.

Сondition VF (5)