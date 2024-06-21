Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Thaler 1762 (Poland, Augustus III)
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1762 . This silver coin from the times of Augustus III. The record price belongs to the lot 4614 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
15405 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
