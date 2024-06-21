Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Thaler 1762 (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1762 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Pattern Thaler 1762 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Leo Hamburger

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1762 . This silver coin from the times of Augustus III. The record price belongs to the lot 4614 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
15405 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1762 (Pattern) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

