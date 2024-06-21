Pattern Thaler 1762 (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1762 . This silver coin from the times of Augustus III. The record price belongs to the lot 4614 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

