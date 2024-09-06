Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins Thaler of Augustus III - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

Thaler 1762 Pattern

Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1762 R6 0 14
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III All Polish coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search