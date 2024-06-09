Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 9,85 g
- Pure silver (0,1583 oz) 4,925 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (15)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (20)
- Marciniak (25)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (11)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Schulman (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (43)
- WDA - MiM (11)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 1550 DKK
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search