Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 9,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,1583 oz) 4,925 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 1550 DKK
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

