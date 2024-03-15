6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

