Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Tempus (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 315 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search