Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,23 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

