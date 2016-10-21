6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)