6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 5,23 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
