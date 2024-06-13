Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2481 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1762 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search