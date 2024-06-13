6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (12) VF (9) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

GGN (2)

Höhn (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (12)

Niemczyk (6)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (3)