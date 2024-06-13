Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- GGN (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (12)
- Niemczyk (6)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2481 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search