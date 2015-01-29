PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
