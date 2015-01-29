flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIIReverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight17,35 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded slant

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus III
  • Denomination1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year1762
  • RulerAugustus III (King of Poland)
  • MintDanzig
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 29, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
90388 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 27, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1762 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies559
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IIICoins of Poland in 1762All Polish coinsPolish gold coinsPolish coins 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)Numismatic auctions