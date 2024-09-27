6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Torun". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)