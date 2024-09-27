Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 2,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,0752 oz) 2,3377 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Torun". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

