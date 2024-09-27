Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 2,34 g
- Pure silver (0,0752 oz) 2,3377 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Torun". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
