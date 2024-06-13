Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6230 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
