Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 DB "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6230 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

