Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search