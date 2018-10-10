6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1)