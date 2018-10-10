Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing" with mark ICS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 ICS "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1762 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

