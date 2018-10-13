Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384222 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
