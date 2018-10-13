Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384222 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

