Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1762 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384222 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Сondition VF (5) No grade (1)