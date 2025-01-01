flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Silver coins Shilling of Frederick Francis I - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

Shilling 1806-1817

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
18061,765,509061807585,268021808242,992001809341,816011810250,353001812-00181730,98403
Shilling 1826-1827

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1826159,412001827342,44804
Shilling 1829-1837

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
182954,261061830501,271021831528,128051832118,72200183391,498001834117,517021835108,766041836163,14908183781,57700
