flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC528,128

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80.5. Bidding took place January 11, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1831 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 12, 2015
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1831 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1831 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 22, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 CHF
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1831 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1831 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 12, 2010
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1831All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins ShillingNumismatic auctions