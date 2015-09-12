Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC528,128
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1831
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1831. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80.5. Bidding took place January 11, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 22, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 CHF
