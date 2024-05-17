Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Company Description

  • Name Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
  • Country Switzerland
  • Year of foundation 1871
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page http://www.hessdivo.com
Official page

Zurich Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 21, 2012 Auction 3 - Part 1 309 1,324,617 $
May 21, 2012 May 22, 2012 Auction 3 - Part 2 1608 3,140,285 $
May 23, 2011 May 24, 2011 Auction 2 2188 3,711,135 $

Available by subscription

Get access