Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
Company Description
- Name Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
- Country Switzerland
- Year of foundation 1871
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.hessdivo.com
Zurich Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Zurich
- Address Löwenstrasse, 55
- Phone +41 (0)44 225 40 90
- Email mailbox@hessdivo.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 21, 2012 Auction 3 - Part 1 309 1,324,617 $
May 21, 2012 May 22, 2012 Auction 3 - Part 2 1608 3,140,285 $
May 23, 2011 May 24, 2011 Auction 2 2188 3,711,135 $