Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1806 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,765,509

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1806
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1806 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1806 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1806 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1806 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1806 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1806 at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
