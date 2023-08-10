Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1806 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,765,509
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1806
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.
Сondition
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
