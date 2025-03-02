Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1817 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,984
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1817
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4723 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 2, 2025.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
