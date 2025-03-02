flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1817 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,984

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1817
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4723 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 2, 2025.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1817 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1817 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1817 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

