Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1836 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC163,149

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1836
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 25, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 260 CZK
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
SellerWAG
DateNovember 8, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

