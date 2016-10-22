Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1836 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC163,149
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1836
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 25, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 260 CZK
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
