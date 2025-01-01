flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Coins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1836

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1836
Reverse Shilling 1836
Shilling 1836
Average price100 $
Sales
08
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1836
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1836
3 Pfennig 1836
Average price55 $
Sales
02
Category
Year
Search