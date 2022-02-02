flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1836 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 3 Pfennig 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC451,656

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1836
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1836 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1836 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

