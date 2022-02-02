Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1836 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter12,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC451,656
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1836
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
