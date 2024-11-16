flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1834 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC117,517

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1834
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3564 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1834 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1834 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

