Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1827 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC342,448

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1827
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1827 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1827 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1827 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1827 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

