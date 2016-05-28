Shilling 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)