flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC501,271

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1830
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1830 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1830 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
