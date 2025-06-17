Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1812 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
