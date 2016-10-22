flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1829 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC54,261

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1829
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1829 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1829 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1829 at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1829 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1829 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1829 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

