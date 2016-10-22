Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1829 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC54,261
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1829
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
