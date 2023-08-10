flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1807 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC585,268

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1807
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4191 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1807 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1807 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

