Shilling 1807 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC585,268
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1807
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4191 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.
For the sale of Shilling 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
