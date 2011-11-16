Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1809 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC341,816
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
