flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1835 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Shilling 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Shilling 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC108,766

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1835
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1835 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1835 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1835 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1835 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1835All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins ShillingNumismatic auctions