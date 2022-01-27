Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1835 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC108,766
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1835
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
