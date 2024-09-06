Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Hesse-Darmstadt coins price guide
Louis III
1 Pfennig
Hesse-Darmstadt
Period:
1806-1872
1806-1872
Louis I
1806-1830
Louis II
1830-1848
Louis III
1848-1872
Home
Catalog
Hesse-Darmstadt coins price guide
Louis III
1 Pfennig
Copper coins 1 Pfennig of Louis III - Hesse-Darmstadt
1 Pfennig 1857-1872
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1857
0
1
1858
0
0
1859
0
0
1860
0
13
1861
0
9
1862
0
3
1863
0
0
1864
0
0
1865
0
1
1866
0
2
1867
0
1
1868
0
10
1869
0
2
1870
0
15
1871
0
9
1872
0
31
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt
Coin catalog of Louis III
All Hesse-Darmstadt coins
Hesse-Darmstadt coins 1 Pfennig
Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Hesse-Darmstadt
Period
1806-1872
Category
Close
???
Hesse-Darmstadt
Period
1806-1872
Louis I
1806-1830
Louis II
1830-1848
Louis III
1848-1872
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send