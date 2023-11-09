Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1871 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1871
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stare Monety (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search