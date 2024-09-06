Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt 1871

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1871
Reverse Thaler 1871
Thaler 1871
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Kreuzer 1871
Reverse Kreuzer 1871
Kreuzer 1871
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 17

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1871
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1871
1 Pfennig 1871
Average price
Sales
0 9
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search