Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1871 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Auctiones - June 17, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

