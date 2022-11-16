Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1871 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
