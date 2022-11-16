Thaler 1871 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (3)