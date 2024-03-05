Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1871 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Stephen Album - April 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
