Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1871 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
