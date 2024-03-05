Kreuzer 1871 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (3)