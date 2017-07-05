Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1866 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1866 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1866 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search