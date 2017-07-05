1 Pfennig 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6550 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)