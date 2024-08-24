1 Pfennig 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)