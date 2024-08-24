Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1867 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1867 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1867 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
