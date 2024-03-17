1 Pfennig 1860 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.

Сondition VF (5) F (1) No grade (7)