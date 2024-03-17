Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1860 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1860
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search