Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1860 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1860 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt copper coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search