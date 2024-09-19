Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt 1860

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1860
Reverse Thaler 1860
Thaler 1860
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Kreuzer 1860
Reverse Kreuzer 1860
Kreuzer 1860
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1860
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1860
1 Pfennig 1860
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 13
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search