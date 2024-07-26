Thaler 1860 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (16) VF (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (3)

