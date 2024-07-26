Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1860 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - December 10, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 23, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
