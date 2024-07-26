Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1860 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
