Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1869 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3347 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search