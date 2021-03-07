Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1869 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1869 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1869 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3347 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1869 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1869 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

