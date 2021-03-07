1 Pfennig 1869 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3347 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)