Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1865
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search