1 Pfennig 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)