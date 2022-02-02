Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1865 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

