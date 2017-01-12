Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1857 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1857
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 175. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search