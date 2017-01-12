1 Pfennig 1857 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 175. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition No grade (1)