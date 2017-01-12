Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1857 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1857 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1857 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 175. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1857 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1857 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt copper coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search