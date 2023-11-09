1 Pfennig 1868 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)