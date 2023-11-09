Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1868 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
