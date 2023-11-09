Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1868 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1868 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

